Detectives investigating after deadly stabbing at home in Pueblo West, no arrests made yet

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) – Pueblo County sheriff's detectives are currently investigating a stabbing at a home in Pueblo West that left one person dead late Tuesday night.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), at around 9:50 p.m. on Nov. 18, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of East Stewert Drive after receiving a report of a stabbing.

The sheriff's office says that as deputies were on the way to the scene, they learned the stabbing victim had been taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. That victim, who has not yet been identified, later died of the injuries they sustained.

PCSO said its detectives have identified a suspect; however, no arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

