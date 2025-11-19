$4,000 reward offered for information in Las Animas County elk poaching case

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A cash reward has doubled for anyone who is able to point Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) in the direction of an illegal elk poacher.

In partnership with Operation Game Thief, CPW is offering a $4,000 reward in the case where four bull elk on different ranches were illegally killed.

According to CPW, the elk were shot on Sept. 13, 26, and 27 near the Stonewall and Picketware communities.

Not only were they illegally shot, their lives went to waste as CPW said most were shot and left without meat harvested.

CPW says one was abandoned completely, another was wounded and had to be put down, a third was shot with only the backstraps removed, and the fourth had its head removed with no meat taken.

“These were senseless and disgraceful acts not only to the sportspersons community, but they also took valuable resources away from every Coloradoan demonstrating a complete disregard for Colorado wildlife,” said Jim Hawkins, CPW Assistant Chief of Law Enforcement and Operation Game Thief coordinator.

Information can be given anonymously through Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or by email to game.thief@state.co.us. Tips that lead to a citation or arrest are eligible for the reward.

