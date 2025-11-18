At least one killed and three injured after attack at West Bank junction

By Dana Karni and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — At least one person was killed and three injured after an attack at a junction in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to Israeli emergency services.

The people were attacked in a vehicle ramming and stabbing incident at Gush Etzion Junction, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The person killed was a man who died at the scene from a “severe stab wound,” according to Elad Pas, a paramedic with Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s emergency response service.

Of those injured, one is a woman in serious condition, Pas said. A man and a teenage boy are also in moderate condition, according to the paramedic.

Two “terrorists” were “eliminated” by IDF soldiers at the scene of the attack, the military said.

“Several explosive materials were found in the vehicle used by the terrorists, and are currently being neutralized by Israel Border Police bomb disposal specialists,” it wrote in a statement.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.