Welsh police arrest man suspected of impersonating high-ranking navy officer at Remembrance Sunday parade

(CNN) — Police in Wales have arrested a man suspected of imitating a highly distinguished navy officer at a Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

The 64-year-old individual attended a wreath-laying service to honor World War I veterans in the town of Llandudno, northern Wales, on November 9, North Wales Police (NWP) said on Friday.

Photos circulated on social media showed the man – who lives in the seaside town of Harlech – wearing a black, white and gold cap and a jacket adorned with 12 colorful medals.

He was arrested “for offenses relating to the unlawful use of military uniforms,” NWP added in the statement.

Authorities recovered a “naval uniform and a selection of medals” while searching the man’s address on Friday, according to NWP Chief Trystan Bevan.

“Our enquiries into this incident are currently ongoing,” Bevan said. “Further updates on this investigation will be provided when available.”

Every year, veterans, military officers and members of the royal family mark the Sunday closest to November 11 – when World War I ended in 1918 – to commemorate those who were killed.

