Tracking US flight delays and cancellations in charts

By Matt Stiles, Byron Manley, Gillian Roberts, Curt Merrill, Alex Leeds Matthews, Pete Muntean, Amy O’Kruk, Rosa de Acosta, Soph Warnes, CNN

(CNN) — Air travel is recovering from the effects of the government shutdown as federal agencies return to normal operations, with about 2% of flights canceled Friday, according to aviation analysts at Cirium.

Cirium analysts expect the shutdown’s effect on flight delays and cancellations will be “muted by Monday.”

Around 10% of scheduled flights were canceled on Nov. 9 during the shutdown, according to Cirium, making it the fourth-worst day for cancellations this year.

CNN is tracking how daily flight cancellations and delays to, from or within the United States compare to historical averages from FlightAware. The figures in the charts below update every 15 minutes.

On average, there were roughly 5,600 daily delays and about 340 daily cancellations last year, the FlightAware data shows.

