Hoedown for Heroes: A night of western fun to support local veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cowboys and gals will be donning their finest western threads tonight as the Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center holds one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

Supporters of the organization gathered on Nov. 11 at the Flying W Ranch for a night of good food, silent auctions, and, of course, fantastic music from the Flying W Wranglers.

The fundraiser, called the Hoedown for Heroes, supports a year-round roster of good deeds, including food and rent assistance, as well as job placement and mental health counseling for veterans.

A goal of $50,000 was set for the fundraiser to support an Absolutely Colorado cause.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.