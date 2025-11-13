Tracking US flight delays and cancellations in charts

By Matt Stiles, Byron Manley, Gillian Roberts, Curt Merrill, Alex Leeds Matthews, Pete Muntean, Amy O’Kruk, Rosa de Acosta, Soph Warnes, CNN

(CNN) — Air travel is still feeling the effects of the government shutdown as federal agencies begin the process of resuming normal operations, with about 900 flights canceled today, according to aviation analysts at Cirium.

﻿An FAA emergency order issued Tuesday had called for a 6% decrease in flights from 40 of the busiest US airports while the government was still shutdown, all while air traffic controllers missed two full paychecks during the lapse of government funding.

Around 10% of scheduled flights on Sunday were canceled, according to Cirium, making it the fourth worst day for cancellations this year. The travel chaos has continued with more than 5,500 flights canceled so far this week, the company said.

In total, more than 11,000 US flights have been canceled since the initial FAA order came into effect last Friday, according to data from FlightAware.

On average, there were roughly 5,600 daily delays and about 340 daily cancellations last year, the FlightAware data shows.

