Skip to Content
CNN - National

Tracking US flight delays and cancellations in charts

<i>CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Americans are bracing for potential flight delays and cancellations at 40 busy US airports ahead of the holiday travel season.
<i>CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Americans are bracing for potential flight delays and cancellations at 40 busy US airports ahead of the holiday travel season.
By
November 6, 2025 9:04 AM
Published 9:59 AM

By Matt Stiles, Byron Manley, Gillian Roberts, Curt Merrill, Alex Leeds Matthews, Pete Muntean, Amy O’Kruk, Rosa de Acosta, Soph Warnes, CNN

(CNN) — Air travel is still feeling the effects of the government shutdown as federal agencies begin the process of resuming normal operations, with about 900 flights canceled today, according to aviation analysts at Cirium.

﻿An FAA emergency order issued Tuesday had called for a 6% decrease in flights from 40 of the busiest US airports while the government was still shutdown, all while air traffic controllers missed two full paychecks during the lapse of government funding.

Around 10% of scheduled flights on Sunday were canceled, according to Cirium, making it the fourth worst day for cancellations this year. The travel chaos has continued with more than 5,500 flights canceled so far this week, the company said.

In total, more than 11,000 US flights have been canceled since the initial FAA order came into effect last Friday, according to data from FlightAware.

The figures in the charts below update every 15 minutes.

On average, there were roughly 5,600 daily delays and about 340 daily cancellations last year, the FlightAware data shows.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.