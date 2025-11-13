Give yourself the gift of playing holiday movie bingo

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — If you are one of the people to whom Drew Barrymore has successfully sold a mobile bingo game, have I got the activity for you.

Holiday movie bingo is not a groundbreaking idea, but it will break the ice if you’re trying to move the subject away from controversial topics at the Thanksgiving table. So, it’s more than a game, really. It’s a public service.

When the food festivities wrap and the TV turns to something starring sleigh queen Lacey Chabert, gather the people with whom you’re keeping company and cuddle around this uncontroversial game that’s ten times less war-inducing than Monopoly.

Enjoy!

