Full SNAP benefits to return for thousands of Coloradoans as federal government reopens

COLORADO (KRDO) – On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a funding bill to reopen the government and end the longest shutdown in American history – and late Wednesday night, President Donald Trump signed that bill into law.

The legislation effectively ends a historic 43-day stalemate, which caused massive disruptions to food benefits nationwide, prompted delays and cancellations at the nation's airports, and left tens of thousands of federal workers without pay for weeks.

Now that the shutdown is officially over, the topic at the forefront of many minds in Colorado is when Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will finally be restored. The over 600,000 Coloradans who rely on SNAP benefits to feed themselves and their families have been caught in a legal limbo for weeks after funding for the program was put on hold indefinitely amid the shutdown.

Colorado officials say the state is moving as quickly as possible to deliver 100% of SNAP funding to recipients, with the Colorado Department of Human Services reporting that November funds could begin reaching recipients’ accounts as early as today.

"After weeks of uncertainty, Coloradans will finally have critical access to food back," CDHS Executive Director Michelle Barnes said. "No Coloradans should ever have to be in a position where they go hungry or are usure of where their next meal is coming from. This situation has shone a light onto just how valuable programs like SNAP are to thousands in our communities."

While SNAP funding was paused, state leaders, community members, and local food banks were quick to step up to fill the gaps.

In late October, Gov. Jared Polis secured $10 million in emergency funding from the Joint Budget Committee to fund food banks. Communities across the state also pitched in, raising more than $500,000 through Feeding Colorado to help their neighbors access the food they need.

The governor's office encourages those in need of help before benefits hit their accounts to reach out to their local food banks. To find resources in your area, contact:

Colorado 211: Dial 2-1-1 or (866)760-6489 or visit www.211colorado.org.

