What schools could merge?: Pueblo School District 60 releases rightsizing plan

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - After a nearly year-long process, Pueblo School District 60 (D60) has released its rightsizing plan. It's not concrete yet, as the Board needs to give final approval, but it shows what the school mergers would look like.

Six schools across Pueblo would be condensed down to three, and an online school would be brought in person.

The rightsizing plan outlines merging Bradford and Park View on the Park View campus. D60 says this would allow all students to participate in STREAM programming. D60 says it will establish a full-day preschool center at Bradford and turn the school into a neighborhood community school resource hub that will serve Eastside students and families.

D60's plan details merging Bessemer and Columbian on the Columbian campus. The district says it will develop a STREAM programming focus on the Columbian campus. D60 says the Bessemer campus will become a neighborhood community resource hub that will serve nearby families. ESS offices, including Child Find, will also be maintained at Bessemer, according to the district.

The district's plan would merge Beulah Heights and Highland Park on the Highland Park campus. D60 says it will expand STEM programming at Highland Park to become STREAM programming. The district also plans to convert Beulah Heights into a professional development hub for staff training.

The rightsizing plan would also make Hyde Park a pre-collegiate middle school for grades 6–8. D60 Online Middle School will relocate to the Hyde Park campus, according to the district. D60 says it will also create a neighborhood community school and resource hub on the Hyde Park campus, and will realign the neighborhood middle school boundaries to better reflect D60’s neighborhood areas.

You can see the full presentation from the district here.

