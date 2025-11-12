Tracking US flight delays and cancellations in charts

By Matt Stiles, Byron Manley, Gillian Roberts, Curt Merrill, Alex Leeds Matthews, Pete Muntean, Amy O’Kruk, Rosa de Acosta, Soph Warnes, CNN

(CNN) — Airlines continue to reduce operations as a new FAA emergency order ﻿issued Tuesday calls for a 6% decrease in flights from 40 selected airports. This comes after air traffic controllers missed their second full paycheck since the lapse of government funding.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had warned the percentage could rise to 15-20% if the government shutdown doesn’t end soon.

Around 10% of scheduled flights on Sunday were canceled, according to aviation analysts at Cirium, making it the fourth worst day for cancellations this year. The travel chaos has continued with more than 4,500 flights canceled so far this week, the company said.

Airlines also canceled more than 4,500 flights, to, from or within the US over the weekend, according to data from FlightAware.

The figures in the charts below update every 15 minutes.

On average, there were roughly 5,600 daily delays and about 340 daily cancellations last year, the FlightAware data shows.

