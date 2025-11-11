Pedestrian hit on I-25 near Nevada Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that a pedestrian was hit on I-25 near North Nevada Avenue on Tuesday morning.

CSPD says they received a call around 7:20 a.m. They believe a female was in the northbound lanes of I-25 when she was struck by a car.

The woman sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

