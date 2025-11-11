Over 3,000 without power after early-morning outage in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Over 3,000 Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) customers are without power this morning after an electric outage in northeast Colorado Springs.

According to CSU's outage map, 3,009 customers living just west of North Powers Boulevard, between Barnes Road and Palmer Park Boulevard, are currently impacted.

CSU says the outage began at 6:43 a.m. The utility says crews are currently evaluating the situation and expect to restore power to the area by 11:13 a.m.

"We are aware that your power is out and will respond as soon as possible," CSU said.

KRDO13 is working to confirm if the outage is connected to a road closure in the affected area, at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Payton Circle, which the city says is curretly shut down for "fire department activity."

