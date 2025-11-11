Skip to Content
New digital option for Downtown Colorado Springs Gift Card launches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new digital version of the Downtown Colorado Springs Gift Card has launched, according to a Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs spokesperson.

The digital gift card comes just in time for the holidays, and can be redeemed at more than 150 downtown businesses.

The physical gift card launched in 2009 and has since amounted to more than $1.1 million flowing into downtown businesses, the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs says.

The new digital gift card option allows users to add it to their smartphone wallet.

“The Downtown Colorado Springs Gift Card has always been about encouraging people to keep their dollars local,” said Director of Communications & Membership Carrie Simison in a press release. “The new digital option meets people where they are — on their phones — and allows quick delivery and payment via tap-to-pay in digital wallets.”

You can purchase a gift card by clicking here.

