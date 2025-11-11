Colorado Springs Utilities repairing electric vault on eastbound Constitution Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says crews are working to repair an electric vault on eastbound Constitution Avenue, east of Payton Circle.

Source: Colorado Springs Utilities

CSU asks that drivers use caution in the area.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that pressure buildup dislodged a cover. CSPD says that calls came in around 6:43 a.m. on Tuesday morning with reports of smoke in the area.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.