5 things to know for Nov. 11: Flight delays, Government shutdown, Frigid temperatures, Camp Mystic lawsuits, Climate change

Happy Veterans Day, readers. Ceremonies and tributes will be held across the country today to honor the millions of men and women who have served in the US Armed Forces. Since it’s a federal holiday, many public schools, banks and post offices will also be closed.

Here's what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Flight delays

Airlines are required to cut 6% of their flights at 40 major airports today following an order from the FAA. This is expected to trigger more widespread delays and cancellations at some of the nation’s busiest airports. The reductions are due to air traffic controller shortages and FAA-mandated cuts implemented during the government shutdown to slow air traffic amid limited staffing. Massive delays have impacted thousands of travelers in recent days, with some of the most severe disruptions occurring in Chicago, New York and New Jersey. On Monday, arrivals in Chicago were delayed an average of five hours — and that was with just a 4% service reduction. Aviation experts say the situation could worsen, with airlines required to cut 8% of their flights by Thursday and 10% by Friday.Write a short blurb with link to story.

2️⃣ Government shutdown

The longest shutdown in US history could be over within days after the Senate on Monday approved a bill to reopen the federal government. The House is set to vote on the bill on Wednesday, and then it will head to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature. The deal would restore critical services like federal food aid, as well as pay for hundreds of thousands of federal workers. This comes after a bloc of eight moderate Democrats on Sunday broke ranks and joined Republicans to support a funding measure to reopen the federal government — without securing their party’s demand to guarantee an extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, which help millions of Americans afford insurance. All eight gave it final approval on Monday night.

3️⃣ Frigid temperatures

Some cities in the southeastern US today could face some of their coldest early-November temperatures in decades. On Monday, a foot of snow piled up in the Great Lakes, snarling travel and forcing business closures. Daily record lows will be threatened today in parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, the Carolinas, southeast Louisiana and even Florida. Jacksonville, Florida, is expected to hit 30 degrees within hours, marking the earliest it has been that cold in the fall since 1976. Washington, DC, and New York City are also likely to log their coldest morning since an arctic blast developed over the eastern half of the country on Sunday. DC is expected to wake up near 30 degrees, with New York City close to freezing.

4️⃣ Camp Mystic lawsuits

The families of seven campers and two counselors who died in the catastrophic flooding that swept through Camp Mystic this summer are suing the Texas camp and its owners, accusing them of gross negligence, according to three lawsuits filed Monday. This marks the first legal action taken by victims’ families against the camp since the flooding that claimed their daughters’ lives. More than two dozen campers and staffers — the “Heaven’s 27,” as they are known — died on July 4 after torrential rainfall caused flash flooding at the 99-year-old summer camp in Texas Hill Country. The flooding killed at least 136 people across the region as parts of the Guadalupe River rose from about 3 feet to almost 30 feet in just 45 minutes.

5️⃣ Climate change

The planet’s biggest climate conference, COP 30, has kicked off with representatives from more than 190 countries descending on the Brazilian city of Belém. They will spend two weeks deep in negotiations on how to halt catastrophic climate change. The stakes of the summit are high: Last year was the hottest on record, capping a decade of unprecedented heat. Data also shows that global warming is fueling stronger hurricanes, floods and wildfires. Notably, the Trump administration will not be sending a high-level delegation to the summit. It follows a pattern of disengagement with global climate action that began with President Trump withdrawing the US from the Paris climate agreement in January.

Breakfast browse

New York Giants fire head coach Brian Daboll

The NFL team told CNN it plans to move in a new direction following Sunday’s 24-20 defeat against the Chicago Bears.

A coveted literary award

Writer David Szalay won the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction with his earthy novel “Flesh.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is prepping a holiday special

Netflix is cooking up something they hope is delightful. Learn more about “With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.”

Protect your brain by cutting down on alcohol consumption

Regular heavy alcohol consumption can cause severe health risks at an earlier age, according to researchers.

Gold script sign appears outside Oval Office

One of the latest changes to the White House is a new gold-scripted “Oval Office” sign that resembles the font President Trump uses at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. See a video here.

Quiz time!

It’s been 10 years since the first 5 Things newsletter landed in readers’ inboxes. A lot has changed since November 2015. Let’s see how much you remember from the past decade. And sign up here to receive the 5 Things newsletter in your inbox!

Apple first released which of the following in 2015?

A. iPhone

B. AirPods

C. Apple Watch

D. Airtags

Take me to the quiz!

Weather

Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ CNN tracks down French teenager in viral photo

This teenager became an internet sensation when he was caught on camera looking dapper close to police following the heist at the Louvre in Paris. CNN spoke to him about how his style unexpectedly stole the spotlight.

