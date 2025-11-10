Skip to Content
Tracking US flight delays and cancellations in charts

<i>CNN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Americans are bracing for potential flight delays and cancellations at 40 busy US airports ahead of the holiday travel season.
By Matt Stiles, Byron Manley, Gillian Roberts, Curt Merrill, Alex Leeds Matthews, Pete Muntean, Amy O’Kruk, Rosa de Acosta, Soph Warnes, CNN

(CNN) — Airlines have started implementing a 4% reduction in domestic flights at 40 of the busiest US airports, following an order from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had warned the percentage could rise to 15-20% if the government shutdown doesn’t end soon.

Around 10% of scheduled flights on Sunday were canceled, according to aviation analysts at Cirium, making it the fourth worst day for cancellations this year. The travel chaos is set to continue this week with some 2,500 more flights canceled through Wednesday, so far.

Airlines canceled more than 4,500 flights, to, from or within the US over the weekend, according to data from FlightAware. The figures in the charts below update every 15 minutes.

On average, there were roughly 5,600 daily delays and about 340 daily cancellations last year, the FlightAware data shows.

