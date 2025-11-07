Tracking US flight delays and cancellations in charts

By Matt Stiles, Byron Manley, Gillian Roberts, Curt Merrill, Alex Leeds Matthews, Pete Muntean, CNN

(CNN) — Airlines have started implementing a 4% reduction in domestic flights at 40 of the busiest US airports, following an order from the Federal Aviation Administration.

If the government shutdown continues, capacity reductions would increase to up to 10% by Nov. 14.

CNN is tracking delays and cancellations for flights traveling to, from or within the US using data from FlightAware. The figures update every 15 minutes.

On average, there were roughly 5,600 daily delays and about 340 daily cancellations last year, the FlightAware data shows.

