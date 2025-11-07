Taylor Swift won’t dominate the 2026 Grammys for one simple reason – and it’s not because of haters

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Don’t believe anyone who tries to say that the Grammys don’t love Taylor Swift just because she wasn’t among the crop of this year’s nominees.

Yes, not everyone loved “The Life of a Showgirl,” but the reason it didn’t score any nominations, which were announced Friday, is a matter of technicality, not technique.

In order to qualify for the 68th annual Grammy Awards, the music had to be released between August 31, 2024 and August 30, 2025.

“The Life of a Showgirl,” released on October 3, simply wasn’t eligible.

That, of course, didn’t stop some spectators from getting (at least, momentarily) outraged over the perceived omission.

A reminder: Swift has been nominated for 58 Grammy Awards and won 14 over the course of her career so far.

In 2024, she made history by becoming the first artist to ever win the Grammy Award for album of the year four times thanks to her 2022 album “Midnights.”

So, cheer up, Swifties. In about a year, you’ll likely have a very gleeful Grammy morning.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will air live from the Crypto.com arena in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.