Woman arrested after three missing children from Oklahoma found in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A woman is in custody after three endangered children missing from Oklahoma were found with her in Colorado Springs, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said.

According to EPSO, just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, their communications center received a call from 30-year-old Danielle LeGrande, who told the dispatcher that people were following her and trying to kill her. During that call, EPSO says LeGrande made "several incoherent statements" before abruptly hanging up.

Shortly after that call came in, a family member of LeGrande's contacted dispatch after a phone app that shares locations alerted them of her 911 call. That relative informed deputies that LeGrande was the subject of an involuntary missing person alert out of Oklahoma.

EPSO said it then contacted the Tecumseh Police Department in Oklahoma, which confirmed LeGrande was the subject of a missing person alert and also shared that she was known to be traveling with three children, who were all listed as missing and endangered.

With that information, the sheriff's office began coordinating with the family member to track LeGrande's location. At the same time, deputies began searching in her last known location, which was Cascade, an unincorporated area of El Paso County.

Eventually, EPSO received information that LeGrande was in Colorado Springs. After a search, deputies ultimately located LeGrande and the three children, along with an adult male. The sheriff's office said everyone was found safe and unharmed.

LeGrande was then transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation before being booked into the El Paso County Jail on a no-bond warrant from Oklahoma in connection with the incident, EPSO said.

While one of the children was released to their father at the scene, the other two were taken to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office before they were placed in the care of the Department of Human Services.

