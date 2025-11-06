Police identify man allegedly stabbed and killed by now-former Monument Academy teacher

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has publicly released the identity of the man who was allegedly stabbed by a now-former teacher at Monument Academy.

31-year-old Raymundo Medina-Cabrera was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries, police say. Two other victims are recovering from their injuries.

The police department arrested 33-year-old teacher Matthew Reginar, who they say now faces a first-degree murder charge, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and child abuse.

Police say the stabbing took place the night of Halloween. Neighbors tell KRDO13 they saw Regnier outside handing out candy earlier in the night.

According to statements from Regnier, the situation unfolded after he went to change the child's diaper, and he was trying to keep the child away from other members of the home.

Detectives say he told officers that he was attacked "unprovoked," that someone tried to strangle him, and he acted in self-defense.

Arrest records say that when officers arrived at the home, they looked inside and saw Regnier standing naked, covered in blood. The child in the home was physically unharmed, police say.

However, after reviewing cell phone video of the incident, police did not believe Regnier's self-defense claims.

