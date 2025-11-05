School threat investigation leads to arrest of woman accused of supplying juvenile with gun

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says they've made arrests stemming from a school threat investigation. One woman is accused of assisting a juvenile in getting their hands on a gun.

The case began on Sept. 30, when the Rocky Ford Police Department said they received a report saying a 16-year-old student had brought a gun to a sporting event at Rocky Ford Junior/Senior High School.

The 16-year-old had reportedly brought the gun in response to alleged threats from another student. However, the police department said they were unable to corroborate any credible threats to the school.

During searches, the CBI says they found ammunition and other evidence. Investigators don't believe there was ever a true threat to the school, and their investigation could not prove the student brought a gun to the sporting event. However, the CBI alleges the student "had been in possession of multiple firearms prior to and on the day of the incident." They also allege that a woman had helped him get access to the guns.

Malena Gutierrez, of Rocky Ford, was arrested for two felony charges: Unlawfully providing or permitting a juvenile to possess a handgun (Class 4 Felony) Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (Class 4 Felony)

The 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested for: Possession of a dangerous or illegal weapon (Class 5 Felony) Possession of weapons by a previous offender (Class 5 Felony) Possession of a handgun by a juvenile (Class 2 Misdemeanor)



