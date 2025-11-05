Skip to Content
Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Hall of Fame could leave Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Chief Marketing Officer for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) confirmed to KRDO13 that earlier this year, another state expressed interest in having the PRCA and the ProRodeo Hall of Fame relocate.

PRCA says Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development organization focused on bringing business to Cheyenne, reached out to express interest in having the PRCA and the ProRodeo Hall of Fame relocate to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

They said at this point, this is only an exploratory conversation. PRCA tells KRDO13 that if a relocation were ever to move forward, it would be a minimum of three years away. They say nothing has been decided, and this remains far from certain.

KRDO13 will have a full report on KRDO News at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

