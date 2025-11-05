Over 3,000 without power in southeast Colorado Springs, outage impacting major traffic signals

UPDATE: As of 8:10 a.m., Colorado Springs Utilities' outage map is reporting that the outage has been fixed.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has reported that a power outage on Wednesday morning impacted over 3,000 residents and affected the traffic signals of multiple major roads in southeast Colorado Springs.

CSU reports that the outage began just before 7 a.m. and affected 3,514 residents. The utility says it has already dispatched a service crew to the area and expects power to be restored by around 11:30 a.m.

At 7:45 a.m., CSU said crews had the outage down to impacting 946 customers living near the stretch of East Fountain Boulevard between South Circle Drive and Chelton Road.

According to the city, traffic signals on multiple major roads in southeast Colorado Springs have been impacted, including the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road as well as the area of East Fountain Boulevard & South Circle Drive.

Officials are urging drivers to treat intersections with dark signals as a 4-way stop while CSU works to repair the outage.

