Officials investigate ‘intentional’ explosion at Harvard University medical building that left no injuries

(CNN) — An apparently “intentional” explosion at a Harvard University medical building early Saturday is under investigation, authorities said.

An officer responded to the Goldenson building around just before 3 a.m. ET and saw two people fleeing the building after a fire alarm was activated, according to the Harvard University Police Department.

Two masked people were later seen in surveillance footage circulated by police, one of them wearing what appeared to be a gray ski mask and the other a long face mask and a black hoodie.

What happened

On the building’s fourth floor, it was apparent there had been an explosion — one that an arson team has initially assessed “appeared to be intentional,” police said Saturday.

Boston police swept the building for “any additional devices” but none were found, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The officer who first responded “attempted to stop the individuals” before going upstairs to investigate what triggered the alarm, police said.

There was no further information on any suspects, the nature of the explosion or the damage that may have resulted.

The Goldenson building opened in 1906 and was specifically designed for the university’s medical school, according to historical notes about the building.

The area of the building where the explosion took place “has been cleared and is fully operational,” a message sent to the Harvard Medical School community Sunday afternoon said.

“There was no structural damage to the building, and all labs and equipment remain intact,” the message added. “Cleaning crews are on site to help ensure everything is ready for the beginning of the work week tomorrow.”

The FBI is assisting university police, FBI Boston Division spokesperson Kristen Setera told CNN.

Police on Saturday evening asked the campus community for help identifying the two individuals in the photos. The person seen in the ski mask was wearing a brown hoodie with large black and yellow writing, beige pants and light-colored clogs. The other masked individual wore a black hoodie, black and gray plaid pants and black shoes.

“The Harvard University Police Department is actively investigating this incident in coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners,” university police said.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact the department’s detective bureau.

CNN has reached out to the Boston police and fire departments for additional information.

