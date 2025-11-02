Israel receives what Hamas says are remains of 3 more deceased hostages from Gaza

By Tal Shalev, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — Israel on Sunday received the bodies of what Hamas said are three more deceased hostages held in Gaza.

The remains were transferred to Israel via the Red Cross and taken to the country’s national forensics laboratory for identification.

If confirmed that the bodies are those of three Israeli hostages, that would leave eight deceased hostages still remaining in Gaza.

The latest transfer of remains comes after Hamas handed over the bodies of two deceased hostages on Thursday evening, identified as Amiram Cooper, 84, and Sahar Baruch, 25.

Hamas had also handed over the remains of three deceased individuals over the weekend, but they were not identified as belonging to any of the deceased hostages, an Israeli official said on Saturday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel is committed to ensuring the return of all the deceased hostages. Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu accused Hamas of “pathetic attempts to deceive us, the United States, and the world. They will, of course, fail, and we will gradually bring back all our hostages.”

He added that Israel is still operating against “Hamas pockets” in Rafah and Khan Younis, areas that are under Israel Defense Forces (IDF) control, “and we are systematically eliminating them.”

As the mission of returning the remaining deceased hostages draws closer to its conclusion, the IDF announced Sunday that Major General (Res.) Nitzan Alon, head of the Hostages and Missing Persons Directorate, will conclude his tenure at his own request after more than two years in the role.

Alon, who held the job since October 7, oversaw the efforts to rescue and return the hostages from the military side and played a key role in the negotiations that secured their release. The hostages families regarded him as one of the most trusted figures taking part in the effort.

In a statement, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the return of the hostages remains a national and moral imperative, stressing that “the mission is not complete while any deceased hostages remain in Gaza. The IDF and security establishment will continue to pursue all efforts to bring them home.”

