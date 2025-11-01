Here’s what we know and don’t know about the thwarted potential terror attack in Michigan

By Brynn Gingras, Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — A cryptic reference to “pumpkin day.” An online chat about an ISIS-inspired attack. A shooting range visit to practice high-speed reloads with AK-47s.

A potential terrorist attack over Halloween weekend was thwarted by the FBI, according to a social media post by agency Director Kash Patel.

Details of the alleged plot are scarce but two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case told CNN about the “pumpkin day” reference, the online chat and the shooting range activity.

Here’s what we know and don’t know about the potential terror attack:

Two arrests, and others being questioned

Two people were arrested, and three others were being questioned, according to two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the case. Their ages range from 16 to 20s.

Patel wrote on X the FBI “thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend.”

“The FBI swept out from the Detroit field office last night and through this morning, taking people into custody, executing search warrants and doing subpoenas for phones, computers and other material,” John Miller, CNN’s chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst, said Friday.

How the alleged plot was uncovered

The ISIS-inspired plot unfolded in online chatrooms, according to the two law enforcement officials.

An FBI undercover person was introduced into the chatroom in the early stages of discussion, the officials added.

“This all relates to an investigation that started months ago into people who were communicating online with each other here in the United States … but also talking to people overseas, possibly connected to ISIS,” said Miller, citing conversations with law enforcement officials who had been briefed.

The participants discussed whether to carry out an ISIS-inspired plot in the US – “though what that plot was, when that plot would be, what the target would be, was unclear as they discussed various options in terms of timing,” Miller said.

It’s not clear what the two people arrested were charged with and whether charges have been filed.

Miller said the FBI moved in this week when a group of people who were being monitored “went to a shooting range with AK-47s and other weapons, fired a large number of rounds of ammunition, practiced tactical high-speed reloads, and in the discussions it was picked up a reference to what we’re told is ‘pumpkin day’ – a possible reference to Halloween.”

The individuals taken into custody had discussed in their communications whether they were ready to carry out an attack, multiple law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation said. Some said they needed more time and training, but a younger member of the group had said that it was time to act, two officials added.

There was also a discussion at one point about taking a one-day trip to New York City to see the sights, including visiting Rockefeller Center and looking at the Statue of Liberty, the officials said. There was no talk about the trip being a reconnaissance for an attack, but the conversation caught the attention of both the FBI and the NYPD as the investigation continued.

‘No current threat to public safety’

The FBI’s Detroit field office confirmed “the FBI in Michigan were present in the cities of Dearborn and Inkster … conducting law enforcement activities,” spokesperson Jordan Hall told CNN.

“There is no current threat to public safety.”

The Dearborn Police Department said it “has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn.”

“We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time,” the police department said.

In the city of Inkster, the FBI carried out “law enforcement activities at a storage facility located on Michigan Avenue,” Police Chief Tamika L. Jenkins said.

She said local FBI agents confirmed there is no threat to residents. But to assuage any concerns, Inkster police “will have additional personnel deployed throughout the evening to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents, particularly those participating in Halloween festivities,” the police chief said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer thanked the FBI and Michigan State Police.

“I was briefed by Director Patel on the thwarted potential terrorist attack in our state,” she posted on X. “As details continue to develop, I am grateful for the swift action of the FBI and MSP protecting Michiganders.”

