Big Springs Fire 100% contained

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cimarron Hills Fire Department confirmed that multiple agencies, including the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department, Ellicott Fire Protection District, and Calhan Fire Protection District responded to a fire near Yoder on Thursday afternoon.

Roughly three hours after the fire was first called in, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office told KRDO13 that the fire was contained.

As of 1:00 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says evacuation orders have been downgraded to a pre-evacuation warning. Those run from Big Springs Road to Highway 94 (running north to south) and Calhan Highway to Lauppe Road (east to west).

Pre-evacuation warnings mean that residents should be prepared to leave, but are not required to.

Map of the pre-evacuation area:

Big Springs FIRE in Eastern El Paso County. Appx. 80 acres off of Big Springs Road- moving SW. Ellicott Fire is the lead agency on the ground, EPSO will lead in messaging to the community. Evacuations from Big Springs to 94 (N---> S) and Calhan to Lauppe (E--->W). Pay attention… — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 30, 2025

The Tri-County Fire Department said multiple structures were threatened. Other departments as far as Monument and Fountain were also called in, they said.

The call came in around 11:35 a.m., the Cimarron Hills Fire Department says. The fire was near 31400 Big Springs Rd.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the fire was about 80 acres in size.

