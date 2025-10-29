Restaraunt offering free kids’ meals at Colorado Springs locations until SNAP benefits restored

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Chicken Salad Chick, a national restaurant chain, announced on Tuesday that all three of its Colorado Springs locations will be giving out free kids' meals to children until SNAP benefits are restored.

Over 600,000 Coloradans rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy food and groceries, but those benefits are now on hold indefinitely due to the ongoing shutdown.

In a Facebook post, Chicken Salad Chick stated that it is not "taking sides or making this political" – but simply believes that "no child should ever go hungry."

To ensure children are getting access to quality meals while SNAP benefits remain paused, the chain says that any child who visits one of the three southern Colorado locations will be able to get a free kids' meal, with the deal remaining until benefits return.

Chicken Salad Chick has three locations in southern Colorado:

Monument: 810 Sky Vista Point, Suite 100, Monument

Barnes Road: 5660 Barnes Road Unit 108, Colorado Springs

Briargate: 9291 Highland Ranch Heights, Suite 140, Colorado Springs

The chain asks to limit to one kid's meal per child, and says the child must be present for dine-in meals. No purchase is necessary, and no questions will be asked.

"Let’s look out for our children, who are both our most valuable and most vulnerable. They are our future," the restaurant said in the Facebook post. "We are a veteran local owned business and just want to help where we can!"

