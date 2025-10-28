How to help Hurricane Melissa victims

CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica with the strength of a Category 5 storm bringing 180 mph winds, torrential rain and flooding. The storm is now heading towards Cuba with a Category 4 strength.

It is one of the strongest storms to ever hit the country and could “reshape Jamaica for years to come.”

Several nonprofits have positioned teams and supplies ahead of the storm so that they may begin providing aid and assistance as soon as possible.

For ways to help those in Melissa’s path, check out the form below or click here

Impact Your World will continue to monitor and update ways to help as more information comes in.

