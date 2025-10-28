Black Forest homicide suspect was Olympic hopeful

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a reported homicide that started as a missing persons case.

EPSO arrested 27-year-old Khayla Dawson after investigating a homicide in a field near the Woodlake Trailhead. The trailhead is located near Hodgen Road and Eastonville Road.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Dawson is charged with 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Motor Vehicle Theft.

KRDO13 Investigates learned that Dawson is a former athlete with Olympic Dreams. In 2024, she competed at the USA Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, in the shot put. According to the Colorado Chapter of the USATF, she placed 22nd overall with a distance of 16.86m. The top three make the Olympic team.

