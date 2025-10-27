Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ prison release date set for 2028

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — Sean “Diddy” Combs’ release date from prison has been set, more than three months after a jury delivered a mixed verdict in his federal trial.

Combs is expected to be released on May 8, 2028, according to public records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Combs had been sentenced to 50 months (roughly more than four years) by a judge after a two-month trial ended with him being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs was acquitted by a jury of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering for which he was facing decades and possibly life in prison if convicted.

Combs’ release date reflects his time already served. He has already served roughly one year in jail. He has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest.

His defense did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment regarding which prison at which he will be serving the rest of his sentence.

Combs’ defense previously told CNN that they had approached the Trump administration about a potential pardon.

Combs’ attorney Nicole Westmoreland told CNN in August that it was her “understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon.”

At the time, a White House official told CNN they “will not comment on the existence or nonexistence of any clemency request.”

In October after his sentencing, President Trump confirmed that Combs had requested a presidential pardon in connection with his federal criminal case, telling CNN’s Kaitlan Collins “a lot of people have asked me for pardons,” including Combs.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.