Motorsport community in mourning after losing Peublo’s own, ‘Mustang Danny’ this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- This weekend, there was a fatal motorsports crash at Pueblo Motorsports Park, according to friends of the deceased.

This was the first fatal incident in the track's 50-year history, the track manager told KRDO13. The racing community at Pueblo Motorsports Park is mourning the tragic loss of Danny Roberts, who passed away on Saturday.

Track officials shared a heartfelt message on social media, saying, "May the dragstrip and racers in the sky welcome him home. Godspeed, Mr. Roberts."

The sentiment echoes the collective grief of a community reeling from this unexpected loss.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.