Skip to Content
News

Motorsport community in mourning after losing Peublo’s own, ‘Mustang Danny’ this weekend

By
New
Published 11:50 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- This weekend, there was a fatal motorsports crash at Pueblo Motorsports Park, according to friends of the deceased. 

This was the first fatal incident in the track's 50-year history, the track manager told KRDO13. The racing community at Pueblo Motorsports Park is mourning the tragic loss of Danny Roberts, who passed away on Saturday.

Track officials shared a heartfelt message on social media, saying, "May the dragstrip and racers in the sky welcome him home. Godspeed, Mr. Roberts."

The sentiment echoes the collective grief of a community reeling from this unexpected loss.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Samantha Hildebrandt

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.