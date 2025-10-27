Skip to Content
More than 300 affected by power outage around Cimarron Hills

Colorado Springs Utilities
Published 7:56 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) reports that as of 7:38 p.m., on Oct. 27, more than 300 are without power near the intersection of Peterson Rd. and Galley Rd.

At the time of publication, the estimated restoration of power was near 11 p.m.

CSU confirms crews have been assigned.

