5 things to know for Oct. 27: Trump in Asia, 2028 presidential race, Hurricane Melissa, Louvre heist suspects, Sami Hamdi

Staffing shortages. Missed paychecks. Frustrated fliers. All are a result of the government shutdown, which officials warn could cause more widespread airline delays and cancellations this week.

1️⃣ Trump in Asia

President Donald Trump is on a diplomatic tour in Asia, where he is firming up a series of agreements in the region. Hours ago, Trump arrived in Tokyo — the second stop on his tour — where he visited Japan’s Emperor Naruhito. He will meet the country’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, on Tuesday. Over the weekend, Trump visited Malaysia and joined the signing of a peace declaration between Thailand and Cambodia. US trade negotiators also reached the framework of a trade deal with China, averting a planned 157% tariff on Chinese goods and laying the groundwork for potential talks between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this week. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said an escalation in tariffs on China is now “effectively off the table.”

2️⃣ 2028 presidential race

The 2028 presidential election may still be years away, but Democrats are already strategizing for what’s shaping up to be a monumental contest. California Gov. Gavin Newsom teased a potential 2028 run when asked in an interview on Sunday if he’d seriously consider it after the 2026 midterms. “Yeah, I’d be lying otherwise,” Newsom said on CBS’ Sunday Morning. On Saturday, former Vice President Kamala Harris told the BBC that she “possibly” will run for president again and expressed confidence that America will see a woman in the Oval Office in the future. “I am not done,” Harris said. Other Democrats seen as possible contenders in 2028 include Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s names are also in the mix..

3️⃣ Hurricane Melissa

Jamaica is preparing for what could be the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall on the island nation. Hurricane Melissa strengthened into a rare Category 5 hurricane today ahead of striking Jamaica on Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. Those in Jamaica need to “seek shelter now,” the NHC said Sunday, warning that heavy rain and damaging winds could trigger “catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides.” Beyond the dangerous storm surge, rainfall totals up to 30 inches are expected from Melissa in Jamaica and Hispaniola through Wednesday, with some areas seeing up to 40 inches. Haiti, Cuba and the Dominican Republic are also forecast to face severe impacts from the storm.

4️⃣ Louvre heist suspects

French police have two suspects in custody who they say are linked to last weekend’s crown jewel heist at the Louvre museum. Authorities tracked down the suspects by using their DNA, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported. One man was arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport near Paris while trying to leave the country. Another man was arrested in the Parisian suburb of Aubervilliers, where both men are from. Dozens of investigators have been involved in chasing down at least four suspects who targeted the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery in a brazen daylight raid, fleeing with jewelry worth tens of millions in a matter of minutes. Local authorities say at least two other suspects remain at large. It is unclear if any of the jewels were recovered.

5️⃣ Sami Hamdi

US immigration authorities detained British commentator Sami Hamdi, revoked his visa and announced he would be deported rather than allowed to complete his US speaking tour. Hamdi, a British Muslim journalist, spoke at a gala for the Council on American Islamic Relations in California on Saturday and was scheduled to appear at another CAIR event in Florida the next day, but was taken into custody at San Francisco International Airport. CAIR on Sunday called for his release and accused the Trump administration of detaining him over his criticism of the Israeli government. Since January, the Trump administration has pursued a sweeping immigration crackdown, including increasing social media vetting and deporting student visa and green card holders who have criticized Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war.

Number of the day

15 hours

That’s how long Russia claims a nuclear-powered cruise missile remained airborne during a recent test, covering a distance of around 8,700 miles. Against the backdrop of the war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday, “We need to determine the possible ways of using it and start preparing the infrastructure for deploying this weapon.”

Quote of the day

Milei made the comments during a celebratory speech in Buenos Aires on Sunday after his party cruised to victory in the midterm legislative elections. The results are welcome news for the Trump administration after it recently provided Argentina with a $20 billion lifeline.

In an emergency, technology can sometimes be quicker than humans. Watch this video to see how an AI startup is using drones to speed up search and rescue efforts.

