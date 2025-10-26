Skip to Content
News

When will the government shutdown end? Residents of Pueblo step up to make a change

krdo
By
Published 7:53 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A group of residents living in the Eastside of Pueblo has banded together to support their neighbors through this uncertain time of SNAP benefits being cut off.

A local grocery store, Supermarket Gonzalez, located at 224 E Fourth St, will now be the location for anyone who wants to support the food drive to donate perishables.

KRDO13 is speaking with an organizer who says a majority of those living in her neighborhood rely on SNAP benefits, herself included, and something needed to be done.

We will have more on this at 10 pm.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Marina Garcia

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.