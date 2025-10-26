When will the government shutdown end? Residents of Pueblo step up to make a change

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A group of residents living in the Eastside of Pueblo has banded together to support their neighbors through this uncertain time of SNAP benefits being cut off.

A local grocery store, Supermarket Gonzalez, located at 224 E Fourth St, will now be the location for anyone who wants to support the food drive to donate perishables.

KRDO13 is speaking with an organizer who says a majority of those living in her neighborhood rely on SNAP benefits, herself included, and something needed to be done.

We will have more on this at 10 pm.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.