Obamacare enrollees: Worried about losing the enhanced subsidies? Share your story

Published 5:24 PM

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — Affordable Care Act coverage will get a lot more expensive in 2026 if Congress doesn’t extend the enhanced premium subsides that are set to expire at year’s end.

Obamacare enrollees are now learning how much they’ll pay in monthly premiums for 2026 coverage without the more generous assistance. Open enrollment starts on November 1.

The subsidy extension is at the heart of the battle on Capitol Hill over funding the federal government for the current fiscal year, prompting the government to shut down.

Are you shopping for 2026 coverage on an Affordable Care Act exchange? Are you worried about losing the enhanced assistance? Tell us about it.

