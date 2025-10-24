Mamdani defends his Islamic faith and slams Cuomo in a tearful speech



By David Wright, Gloria Pazmino, CNN

(CNN) — Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, stood outside a mosque Friday and slammed independent candidate Andrew Cuomo for laughing at the suggestion Mamdani would cheer a terror attack.

“I will not change who I am, how I eat or the faith that I am proud to call my own,” said Mamdani, who is vying to become the city’s first Muslim mayor.

Flanked by a crowd that included women wearing hijabs, Mamdani teared up as he talked about family members facing anti-Muslim prejudice growing up in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“I want to speak to the memory of my aunt who stopped taking the subway after September 11 because she did not feel safe in a hijab,” Mamdani said, adding: “I want to speak to the Muslim who works for our city, whether they teach in our schools, or walk the beat for the NYPD.”

Cuomo in recent days has trained a spotlight on Mamdani’s faith and immigrant upbringing, trying to undercut Mamdani with people concerned about his criticisms of Israel and whether he would fight antisemitism.

During an interview Thursday with radio host Sid Rosenberg, Cuomo said, “God forbid, another 9/11. Can you imagine Mamdani in the seat?”

“He’d be cheering,” Rosenberg responded.

Cuomo paused and laughed, adding, “That’s another problem.”

Also this week, Cuomo’s campaign released an unfinished version of an advertisement, created with artificial intelligence, mocking a 2023 interview with Mamdani in which he eats rice with his hands and talks about Palestinian rights, and featuring images of criminals with a keffiyeh and a Palestinian flag.

A Cuomo spokesperson said the video was inadvertently posted and deleted after five minutes.

The back-and-forth comes on the heels of the final general election debate earlier this week, during which Mamdani and Cuomo traded in-person accusations of antisemitism and bigotry.

“You’re the savior of the Jewish people? You won’t denounce ‘globalize the intifada,’ which means ‘Kill Jews,’” Cuomo said, referencing the controversial phrase that Mamdani has discouraged using and noting that hundreds of rabbis had signed a letter criticizing him. “There’s unprecedented fear in New York.”

Mamdani on Friday also criticized Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa for suggesting during Wednesday’s debate that Mamdani had praised “global jihad” – which Mamdani denies doing – and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who has endorsed Cuomo, for appearing to suggest on Thursday that Mamdani’s election would usher in Islamic extremism to New York.

“I do not want to use this moment to speak to them any further,” Mamdani said. “I want to use this moment to speak to the Muslims of New York City.”

The setting of Mamdani’s speech was quintessentially New York, outside on a Bronx street with the sound of sirens and airplanes in the background as well as a dog that barked through parts of Mamdani’s remarks.

The owner of the dog was a local resident who gave his first name as Robert. He said he was a Cuomo supporter.

“At least my dog is saying what people are saying,” he said.

Mamdani then went inside the mosque to address congregants. In remarks that could be heard on a loudspeaker outside, he asked members of the audience to raise their hands if their names had ever been mispronounced. He described the final days before the November 4 election as “our last opportunity to show ourselves … our dignity.”

As dozens of men left the service, several stopped at a Mamdani campaign table to register to vote.

