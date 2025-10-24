CSPD publicly releases identity of 19-year-old killed after shooting call on Southgate Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has publicly released the identity of a 19-year-old killed on Oct. 19.

CSPD says they were called out to the 2000 block of Southgate Road for a shooting. There, CSPD says they found Devon Redden deceased.

The police department says that the coroner's office will determine his cause of death, but police confirm they are investigating the case as a homicide.

If anyone has any information, police ask that you contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

