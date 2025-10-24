5 things to know for Oct. 24: Canada, Tropical Storm Melissa, Detention facilities, NBA gambling probe, Alaska Airlines

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The government shutdown will continue into next week as the Senate adjourns for the weekend without reaching a funding deal. For thousands of federal workers still waiting on their paychecks, the delay is forcing many to make difficult choices about rent, groceries and other essentials.

1️⃣ Canada

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was terminating trade talks with Canada, adding new tension to the frayed relationship between the North American neighbors. Trump canceled the negotiations in response to a TV ad released last week by the government of Canada’s Ontario province, which criticized US tariffs on foreign goods. Trump called it “egregious behavior” aimed at influencing US court decisions and defended tariffs as critical to the American economy. Since Trump took office, the centuries-long friendship between the US and Canada has broken down amid bruised feelings over tariffs and Trump’s threat to make Canada the 51st US state. Many Canadians are boycotting American goods and refusing to travel to the US.

2️⃣ Tropical Storm Melissa

Tropical Storm Melissa is churning in the Caribbean Sea and will likely strengthen into a major hurricane by the weekend. Meteorologists warn that Melissa poses a serious flooding threat to Jamaica and Hispaniola, as heavy rainfall is expected to persist for several consecutive days. The storm’s outer bands are already brushing Jamaica and western Haiti, where hurricane watches are in effect. A tropical storm warning is also in effect for these islands, where officials are urging residents to prepare for power outages, landslides and dangerous seas.

3️⃣ Detention facilities

The Department of Homeland Security is funneling $10 billion through the Navy to help facilitate the construction of a sprawling network of migrant detention centers across the US. Sources say the arrangement is aimed at getting the centers built faster as the Trump administration works to dramatically ramp up nationwide immigration operations and arrest a record number of migrants. Construction on some of the facilities is set to begin as soon as next month, a source told CNN. Another source said the goal is for the facilities to house as many as 10,000 people each, and they are expected to be built in Louisiana, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Utah and Kansas.

4️⃣ NBA gambling probe

Federal prosecutors have announced the indictments of an NBA coach and basketball Hall of Famer, as well as a current player and a former player, alleging they were involved in mafia-linked gambling schemes. According to investigators, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups lured people into rigged poker games that featured hidden cameras and X-ray tables that reveal cards when they are placed face down. More than 30 others have also been indicted in the schemes. Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former player Damon Jones are accused of fixing basketball games so betters could profit. The NBA said in a statement that it is reviewing the federal indictments and has placed Rozier and Billups on immediate leave from their teams. Jim Trusty, Rozier’s attorney, strongly disputed the accusations, saying that prosecutors characterized Rozier as a subject of their investigation and not a target.

5️⃣ Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines has resumed operations after an information technology problem forced hundreds of its flights to be grounded Thursday night. A ground stop for all Alaska Airlines flights and flights of its subsidiary, Horizon Air, was lifted at 11:30 p.m. PT, the airline said in a statement. The ground stop was requested by the airline about eight hours earlier when the IT outage began, according to the FAA. The airline did not immediately say what caused the outage. Affected travelers said some of the airline’s gates were crowded as the delays piled up. Alaska Airlines had a similar outage in July and another disruption after a systems upgrade in April 2024.

Number of the day

4

That’s how many months Changpeng Zhao, the founder of crypto exchange Binance, served in prison after pleading guilty to a money laundering charge in 2023. On Thursday, President Trump said he issued a pardon for Zhao “at the request of a lot of very good people.”

