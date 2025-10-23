Three juveniles accused of robbery, assault, and crashing stolen vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that three juveniles have been arrested after allegedly committing a string of different crimes across the area.

Police say that around 4 a.m. on Thursday, they were called out after a robbery. When police arrived, the victim told police that they had also been assaulted.

CSPD says police were able to locate the suspects a short time later. Police allege that the suspects were driving a car stolen out of El Paso County, and when officers tried to pull them over, they took off. The stolen car was later found crashed and abandoned, police say.

Eventually, the three juveniles were located and arrested, and face several charges. Because they are juveniles, they were not named by the police department.

