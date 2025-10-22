SNAP benefits on hold amid shutdown; Colorado families and lawmakers scramble for solutions

COLORADO - Over 600,000 Coloradans rely on SNAP benefits - money loaded by the government onto EBT cards - to buy food and groceries, but those benefits are now on hold indefinitely.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for November are on hold due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) says that the USDA has not yet released the $120 million used to fund next month's benefits.

State and local governments have no control over when the funds may be released. However, Governor Jared Polis is scheduled to meet with lawmakers and community leaders in Colorado Springs and Denver today to discuss potential solutions.

"Our State is looking at all options for helping feed families in need and is currently having conversations about the negative impacts this will create and how to support people should the federal government not reopen," Governor Polis said in a statement.

For now, CDHS is directing people to food banks for assistance. However, KRDO13 spoke with local food pantries, including Salvation Army and Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs, who say they’re working overtime to keep up with the exponential demand.

According to Governor Polis, the federal initiative subsidizes $120 million in food benefits per month or $1.48 billion per year. Of the 614,911 people who rely on SNAP, 50% are children, 10% are elderly, and 15% have disabilities.

"The majority of people on SNAP are working hard Americans who don't get paid livable wages," says Gina Plata-Nino, SNAP Director at the Food Research & Action Center. "Their budget is the difference between them being able to pay their rent, being able to pay child care, car insurance, all of those things when people are living paycheck to paycheck."

SNAP recipients are encouraged to continue applying, submitting renewals, and uploading required documents to ensure they receive benefits as soon as they become available. At this time, officials say that Medicaid and cash assistance programs shouldn't be impacted.

