Melissa simmers in the Caribbean, posing a serious flood threat and a track that’s hard to pin down

By CNN Meteorologist Briana Waxman

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Melissa is crawling through the Caribbean Sea, threatening to unleash life-threatening flooding and mudslides across parts of the Caribbean later this week. This year’s Atlantic hurricane season is not over yet, and Melissa has plenty of time and fuel ahead.

The storm is expected to slow down and turn northwest toward Jamaica and Haiti’s southwestern peninsula as it strengthens into a hurricane by the end of the week. Heavy rain is already spreading north, with 5 to 10 inches forecast across southern Haiti and the Dominican Republic through Friday. That much rain over mountainous terrain in the area could trigger catastrophic flash flooding and landslides.

Melissa was churning about 300 miles south of Haiti with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph as of Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Melissa is moving over water that’s essentially rocket fuel for storms this late in the season and is expected to hit hurricane status by Saturday. However, it’s still too early to pin down exactly where it will go and how strong it will become from there. If it becomes a hurricane, it would be the 2025 Atlantic season’s fifth so far and the first to spin up inside the Caribbean.

A hurricane watch has been issued for parts of Haiti and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Jamaica.

There’s a low, but non-zero chance Melissa directly impacts the mainland United States, though details are still coming into focus. Puerto Rico is much more likely to experience some of the storm’s rain.

Here’s what we know so far.

Two possible outcomes, neither good

Melissa’s exact track is still tricky to pin down, but there are two main scenarios forecasters have been monitoring for days. The one looking most likely at this point could spell disaster for parts of Hispaniola and Jamaica; the other could eventually take Melissa close to Central America.

Both involve Melissa first loitering out over the Caribbean Sea for multiple days this week, churning up seas and bringing nasty weather to islands within the storm’s reach.

From there, Melissa could take a turn to the north by late week and potentially move close to Jamaica and western Haiti through the weekend, strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane by Saturday morning. This is the scenario the hurricane center’s track for the system reflects.

If Melissa taps into that energy, it could explode in strength – something that’s happening more often as the world warms due to fossil fuel pollution. Just this year, three of the four Atlantic hurricanes to date underwent extreme rapid intensification: Erin, Gabrielle and Humberto.

Melissa could bring more than a foot of rain to parts of Hispaniola. It’s still unclear exactly what parts of the Haiti, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic would be subject to the heaviest rain, but the combination of torrential rain and mountainous terrain is a recipe for dangerous flash flooding and mudslides.

Melissa could also deliver a considerable amount of rain to Puerto Rico in this scenario, with flash flooding and mudslides possible.

Alternately, there’s still a chance that Melissa misses its window to take a northward turn and instead just creeps west over the Caribbean until it nears Central America – potentially Nicaragua or Honduras – next week. It could make landfall there or take a very late turn to the north and head for Cuba.

The northern Caribbean would likely still receive a few days of wet and windy weather in this scenario, but rainfall totals would be lower, as would the flood risk, with Melissa moving steadily west.

Is this a threat to the US?

A direct hit on the mainland US is unlikely, but not entirely out of the question. At this time, the storm’s most likely impact to the US could be in the form of some rough surf and rip currents along the East Coast next week.

Florida could be in play if Melissa remains a weaker storm for longer and takes a turn to the north later than currently expected. In that case, Cuba and parts of the Bahamas could also be hit with Melissa’s wind and rain.

The odds of a hurricane landfall in the US really dwindle at the end of October and into November, but there have been notable late-season exceptions. Most recently, Hurricane Nicole slammed into Florida as a Category 1 in early November 2022 and Hurricane Zeta smashed into Louisiana as a Category 3 in late October 2020.

As Melissa continues to develop in the coming days, its track, strength and threats will come into sharper focus.

Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on November 30, though tropical systems can still form after that date.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.