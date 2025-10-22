Latest details on skydiving accident in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Emergency Management Office has confirmed new details in last week's skydiving accident that hospitalized two women.

The emergency management office says that the two women, who were tandem skydiving, had a full and proper canopy while skydiving. However, the office says it appears that they had a "rough landing, possibly due to a change in the wind."

The Fremont County Emergency Management Office says the skydiving company, which was not named, has had more than 3,000 successful jumps this year, and they are aware of only four minor injuries and one serious injury reported.

Both women were taken to the hospital after the landing; one was airlifted to the hospital and the other was taken by ambulance, county officials say.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.