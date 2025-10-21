Woman hit by car while trying to flag down help in Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the public's assistance in finding a driver who is accused of hitting a woman as she tried to flag traffic down on U.S. Highway 285.

CSP says the woman had rolled over her Toyota Tacoma on the highway just before midnight the evening of Oct. 19.

Troopers say the woman tried to flag down help when she was struck by another vehicle, believed to be a black 2011-2014 Volvo S60. The driver of the Volvo fled the scene, CSP says.

State patrol says that the woman had to be airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

They believe the Volvo that hit her has temporary tags and might have damage to the passenger side mirror.

Anyone who witnessed the accident, or who has seen a Volvo fitting the description, is encouraged to call 303-239-4501 and reference case number 2A251458.

