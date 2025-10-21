American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies at 29

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — Daniel Naroditsky, an American chess grandmaster who attracted a massive online following through his livestreamed play and accessible teachings, has died at 29.

The Charlotte Chess Center, a chess academy in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Naroditsky served as a head coach, announced his death in a statement on social media Monday. The announcement did not include a cause of death or say where he died.

“It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky. Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community. He was also a loving son, brother, and loyal friend to many,” the Charlotte Chess Center said in a statement attributed to Naroditsky’s family.

Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Naroditsky began learning chess at age 6, starting a journey that would see him earn the title of grandmaster – the highest title awarded by the International Chess Federation to the world’s top players – before he was a senior in high school, according to the center.

His talent was evident early: he won grade-level national championships twice, and in fifth grade became the youngest player ever to claim the California K-12 Championship. That same year, in November 2007, he earned international acclaim as the under-12 World Youth Chess Champion, establishing himself as one of the country’s most promising young talents.

After taking a gap year to focus fully on chess, Naroditsky enrolled at Stanford University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history in 2019.

The chess phenom also showed a spark for teaching the game. The first of his two chess manuals was published when he was just 14, and he went on to become a regular contributor to Chess Life magazine and other platforms dedicated to the game. The New York Times hired Naroditsky as a chess columnist in 2022.

Naroditsky also carved out huge followings on his online platforms, garnering nearly half a million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 340,000 followers on Twitch. His online presence brought the game to life for many, as he livestreamed games and guided viewers through key moves, making even the most complex plays approachable.

“Hop into my stream for great chess, good tunes, and an amazing community!!” Naroditsky wrote in his Twitch profile.

The International Chess Federation posted a statement mourning Naroditsky’s death, praising him “a talented chess player, commentator, and educator.”

The 2025 US Chess Championship, currently taking place in St. Louis, opened Monday with a moment of silence for Naroditsky, according to Chess.com.

The Saint Louis Chess Club called Naroditsky “a beloved pillar of the chess community” whose “passion for the game and commitment to teaching inspried countless players around the world.”

Naroditsky’s family has asked for privacy in the wake of his death, according to the statement posted by the Charlotte Chess Center.

“Let us remember Daniel for his passion for chess, and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day,” the family said in the statement.

