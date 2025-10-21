After 20+ years with the sheriff’s office retirees are losing their free healthcare benefits

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On October 8, retired El Paso County Sergeant Emil Lucero received a letter from El Paso County alerting Lucero to a change in the retiree healthcare plan.

"I felt really disappointed. I felt like I was being left behind as a retiree who served this county for 20 years," Lucero said.

Lucero worked for the sheriff's office from 2002 to 2022. After spending years working in the county jail, Lucero then provided security at the courthouse and during El Paso County Commissioners' meetings.

"A lot of things stand out, especially being attacked, having my front teeth broken. All the injuries that occurred with the sheriff's office," Lucero said. "Mostly the things that stand out are the injuries and stuff that I incurred over my 20 years with the office, defending and supporting the citizens of El Paso County."

Now, to keep medical coverage to treat those injuries as he ages, Lucero is going to have to pay.

Chart provided by El Paso County

In 2026, Lucero will be on the hook for $56.08 a month, then in 2027, he will pay the same amount as active employees, $112.16. Lucero said that the monthly payment is just for him and not the rest of his family.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.