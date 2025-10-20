Man arrested inside Atlanta airport after making threats to ‘shoot it up’

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities arrested a man inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday after his family alerted police that he was armed and headed to the airport to “shoot it up.”

The man, Billy Joe Cagle, was not armed when he was arrested but police found an “AR-15 assault rifle” in his vehicle parked outside, authorities said. He is facing charges of terroristic threats, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assaults, possession of firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by convicted felon, according to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, who called it a “tragedy averted.”

It is unclear whether Cagle, who lives in Cartersville, about an hour north of Atlanta, has an attorney.

“This individual did have a semi-automatic weapon, and this individual was mentally challenged. And when you have those combinations together, it can turn out to be deadly,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said at a news conference Monday.

Cagle’s family had alerted Cartersville police he was armed and had said in a livestream on social media he was on his way to the airport, Schierbaum said. Cartersville police then notified the Atlanta Police Department.

But what authorities did not know, according to Schierbaum, is Cagle was already at the airport, having arrived shortly before 9:30 a.m. at its south terminal. “He seemed to be very interested in the TSA check-in area, which you can see was heavily, heavily crowded,” the chief said, referring to surveillance camera images.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is the busiest airport in the world, with more than 108 million people flying through in 2024. This year, it celebrated its centennial milestone. Atlanta is headquarters to major US operator Delta Air Lines.

“We’re here today briefing you on a success and not a tragedy, because a family saw something and said something,” Schierbaum said.

TSA staffing shortages cause delays

TSA staffing shortages have been causing “longer than usual” wait times, an airport spokesperson said Monday, as the federal government’s shutdown heads into its 20th day.

The cause of the staffing shortage was not immediately clear, however, TSA officers and air traffic controllers are essential employees and must work during the government shutdown but are not being paid.

An increased number of controllers have called out sick to protest the shutdown or take part time jobs to earn money, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said.

“Hartsfield-Jackson personnel and customer experience representatives are on site to provide wayfinding support as needed,” an airport spokesperson said. “We encourage travelers to allow extra time for screening and appreciate their patience as we work with our partners to maintain safe and efficient operations.”

CNN’s Alexandra Skores contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

