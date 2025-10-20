Man arrested after firing 21 rounds in Colorado Springs apartment, prompting shelter-in-place

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A tense two-hour standoff at the Montebello Garden Apartments on Friday evening ended with a man in custody after he allegedly fired over 20 rounds from inside his apartment, prompting a shelter-in-place order and a large police response.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 6:19 p.m. on Oct. 17, officers received the first call reporting shots being fired at the apartment building, located at 4414 Montebello Drive.

Moments later, they received a second call indicating that additional shots had been fired and that muzzle flashes had been seen in the apartment.

CSPD said officers quickly established a perimeter around the complex and issued a shelter-in-place alert for the surrounding area at around 7:11 p.m.

Courtesy: PeakAlerts

Police then spoke with the sole occupant of the apartment, who they described as being "obviously intoxicated." Despite multiple requests from officers for the man to exit the apartment, he refused to come out or to allow officers to remove guns from the unit.

After nearly two hours of negotiating with the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Sean Ciranni, he agreed to exit the apartment and was taken into custody without further incident at around 8:30 p.m., CSPD said. The shelter-in-place was subsequently lifted at 8:37 p.m.

CSPD said officers recovered multiple firearms while executing a search warrant. An investigation into the fired shots revealed that Ciranni had fired off approximately 21 rounds in the apartment, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Ciranni was booked into the El Paso County Jail on several charges, including illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of weapons and reckless endangerment.

