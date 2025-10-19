Israel accuses Hamas of attacking Israeli forces in Gaza in first major test of ceasefire

By Tal Shalev, Mostafa Salem, and Ibrahim Dahman, CNN

(CNN) — Israel has accused Hamas of attacking Israeli forces in southern Gaza with the military carrying out airstrikes on the city of Rafah, the first major test of the US-brokered ceasefire.

An Israeli military official says Hamas attacked Israeli forces in Rafah, southern Gaza, with rocket-propelled grenades and sniper fire, prompting Israel to carry out strikes in the area only nine days after the ceasefire began.

The Israeli source familiar with the matter said Israeli forces suffered casualties as a result of the attacks. The incident occurred beyond the Yellow Line – the initial Israeli withdrawal boundary outlined in the ceasefire agreement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to convene a security consultation on Sunday morning, including the defense minister and military chief.

Hamas has not yet commented on the accusations but a senior official in the group, Izzat Al-Rishq, said shortly after on Telegram that the militants remain committed to the ceasefire agreement, and accused Israel of “fabricating weak pretexts to justify its crimes.”

